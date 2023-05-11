Greenberry Industrial hosting job fair

50/50 Thursdays
By AnaClare Barras
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Greenberry Industrial is hiring, and they are hosting a job fair on Thursday, May 18 for prospective new hires.

The job fair will be held at Sowela on the Jennings Campus in the Multipurpose Room, located at 2110 North Sherman Street in Jennings.

Greenberry is hiring for the positions of safety, pipe fitters, structural welders, pipe welders and material management.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, contact Randy at 337-821-5534, or randy@jeffdavis.org.

