FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A summer-like pattern ahead Friday and into the weekend

A few more showers are possible this evening as rain chances lower the next few days.
By Max Lagano
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we head into our Friday, we finally will see rain chances lower than the past few days. An upper-level high pressure system will develop in the eastern Gulf of Mexico on Friday and will help limit rain chances a little more than what we have seen. However, this does not mean rain chances are zero. Since we will see temperatures in the 80′s again as well as moisture still around, that could set off some scattered showers in storms during the afternoon. So you still may want to keep an umbrella handy in the late afternoon, but we should be able to avoid any widespread rain activity.

A few scattered afternoon storms are possible Friday in SW Louisiana.
A few scattered afternoon storms are possible Friday in SW Louisiana.(KPLC)

Even this weekend, there does not seem to be much deviation from this summer-like pattern. That high pressure system will remain anchored in the eastern Gulf, preventing rain chances from increasing too much. Still, a few scattered afternoon showers and storms remain a possibility each day thanks to daytime heating. Outdoor plans still should be ok though you’ll want to keep an eye on the radar later in the afternoons.

Though rain chances will remain ow this weekend, a few afternoon storms will remain a...
Though rain chances will remain ow this weekend, a few afternoon storms will remain a possibility.(KPLC)

Even for the early part of next week. Things won’t change much from this with low rain chances in the forecast at least through mid week. We may see a weak cold front try to approach by the end of the week. If it’s able to make it all the way down here, that could bring a period of even lower rain chances and lower humidity. If not, we’ll likely see chances for scattered showers and storms continue.

- Max Lagano

Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
