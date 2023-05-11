FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some afternoon showers today, calmer activity likely tomorrow

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Very muggy weather kicks off our Thursday in SWLA, no surprise with the widespread showers through most of yesterday and continued heat, morning low temperatures starting off in the low 70′s. We could see some scattered showers north of I-10 and patchy fog in a few areas, but activity is likely to stay lighter until late this morning closer to midday and major impacts to visibility are not expected.

A mid-level vortex moving off to the north of our area will likely cause some more precipitation as it moves the bulk of the rain with it to the northeast. As we near midday, scattered showers and a few storms will continue to develop mostly north of I-10, but will be steadily pulled north and east with the vortex. Some locally heavy rainfall will be possible with storms further to the north. Conditions for the afternoon certainly look calmer than yesterday, but a bit more sunshine through the clouds will be heating things up close to the mid 80′s in some places, which will promote the growth of a few afternoon storms that could still produce some decent rainfall. You can track this activity with the weather app on the radar, and you might want to keep an umbrella handy just in case you’re near any pop up showers.

Afternoon conditions (KPLC)

An Area Flood Watch is still active today, but only for Vernon parish until 1:00 PM.

Flood Watch (KPLC)

Pushing into this evening, models are expecting overall calmer conditions compared to yesterday although some scattered showers will remain, particularly for the northern parishes, followed by mostly overcast skies overnight.

Friday is looking to break up our pattern a little with upper-level high pressure developing nearby in the Gulf. This will likely keep shower activity somewhat suppressed with a little more sun for the weekend depending on the strength of the high, but winds will remain out of the south so our temperatures could warm into the upper 80′s with continued humidity. A few pop up showers will likely develop, but no widespread activity looks likely at this time.

Weekend break in the rain (KPLC)

Rain chances stay in our forecast moving into next week but we should see fewer disturbances moving through the area and maybe even a weak cold front, hopefully making for a less soggy week.

