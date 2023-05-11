50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Firefighters save cat that got stuck under floor during a renovation

Firefighters saved a cat that got stuck under the floor during a home renovation project. (Credit: Town of Surf City Fire Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURF CITY, N.C. (CNN) - In North Carolina, a curious cat that was checking out a bathroom remodeling project ended up becoming part of it.

Surf City firefighters posted photos on their Facebook page showing the rescue.

Last weekend, the cat crawled into a hole in the floorboards during construction and no one noticed until it was too late.

Firefighters removed the brand-new shower floor and the cat popped up.

The cat was not hurt and even made new friends with the firefighters.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
Lori Vallow Daybell trial
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell trial
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Vehicle accident on I-210E bridge causing traffic
1 dead in I-210 E accident at Prien Lake Bridge

Latest News

(Source: WAFB)
Ochsner to lay off nearly 800 employees in La., Miss. as supply costs rise
Afternoon conditions
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some afternoon showers today, calmer activity likely tomorrow
Troopers said they had to ram the car to get her to stop.
2 troopers injured stopping wrong-way driver on Phoenix freeway
File - Tulips are processed for commercial sale in the Holland Ridge Farms greenhouse, Friday,...
US wholesale price data for April points to easing inflation pressures
A 13-year-old exchanged gunfire with police during a chase through a residential neighborhood...
13-year-old, police officer injured in gun battle outside Florida apartment complex, authorities say