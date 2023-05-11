50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Effort to set state minimum wage revived

(WWNY)
By Alena Noakes
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KALB) - An effort to set a state minimum wage was revived Thursday morning in a Senate committee.

Lawmakers voted 3 to 2 along party lines to advance Senator Gary Carter’s bill to set a state minimum wage.

The bill is similar to one authored by Central Louisiana State Representative Ed Larvadain that was shot down in a House committee last week. It would establish a state minimum wage at $10 an hour, beginning in January 2024. It would increase by $2 every two years until 2028, when it reaches $14 an hour.

It also includes the provision that it will match the federal minimum wage if it is increased at any time. The federal minimum is currently $7.25 an hour, last set in July 2009.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
Lori Vallow Daybell trial
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell trial
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound exit on I-10. Vinton Police...
Driver’s body identified after car crashes into canal

Latest News

Lake Charles chiropractor offering reward in hit-and-run that damaged building
Lake Charles chiropractor offering reward in hit-and-run that damaged building
Lake Charles chiropractor offering reward in hit-and-run that damaged building
Lake Charles chiropractor offering reward in hit-and-run that damaged building
Louisiana senators co-sponsor ‘Back the Blue Act’
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office
Several Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office departments relocate to new annex building