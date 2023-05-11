50/50 Thursdays
DeQuincy schools to dismiss early Friday ahead of baseball state championship

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DeQuincy, La. (KPLC) - Schools in DeQuincy will dismiss early Friday, May 12, ahead of the LHSAA Division IV baseball championship.

DeQuincy Primary, DeQuincy Elementary, DeQuincy Middle and DeQuincy High will dismiss at 11:15 a.m. Lunch will be served before dismissal.

The DeQuincy Tigers will face Oak Grove High School at 2 p.m. for the state title. The game will be at Field 41 at McMurry Park in Sulphur.

