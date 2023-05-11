Charges dropped in 2018 sexual battery case

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Charges have been dropped against a man who was accused of oral sexual battery.

John Henry Guion, 73, was indicted in Calcasieu in 2018 of oral sexual battery of a child.

Charges were dropped against Guion earlier this year, according to documents provided to KPLC.

Todd Clemons, Guion’s attorney, said Guion has no criminal record.

“Mr. Guion stood strong in his faith as he had to continuously go to court as his trial was continued repeatedly,” Clemons said. “However, his faith and endurance were rewarded on March 6, 2023. On that date the District Attorney’s Office dismissed the charge against him.”

