Barbe Baseball Semi-Final Preview

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As the two-seed in the Non-Select Division I bracket, the Barbe Buccaneers received a Bi-District Round bye, and then in the Regional, and Quarterfinal Rounds the Bucs made easy work of their opponents beating Thibodaux and Neville by a combined score of 32-1 in their four games, but now they shift their focus to a familiar opponent, the Sulphur Golden Tors.

“One run in four games, the pitching has been outstanding, we’ve been swinging the bats, we’ve been double digits in runs, that’s great,” said head coach Glenn Cecchini. “Of course all that, but it only matters how we play against Sulphur, and I expect us to play well, we nearly always play well in big games, so we’re excited, Sulphur is going to bring their a-game, and we’re going to bring our a-game as well.”

The Buccaneers and Golden Tors have already faced off twice in 2023, with the Bucs coming out on top in both matchups, 5-3 at Barbe back on April 8th, and 8-3 at Sulphur a few days later on April 11th. However, those were regular season matchups, this is a Semi-Final matchup with a spot in the State Championship game on the line.

“Both of those games were really close, we scored late in both games, I mean it’s going to be competitive, beyond competitive, and everybody is doing everything they can to win, so it’s going to be fun, and that’s what you want, that’s the whole reason I coach, it never gets old.”

The crowds for Barbe and Sulphur baseball games are always sold out, rowdy crowds, and a Semi-Final matchup will only send that to a new level, and coach Cecchini knows that, and is excited to see the community out at McMurry Park.

“It’s great, I think it’s great for the community, there’s a lot of buzz, everybody wants to see what’s going to happen, and that’s why we play the game.”

The highly-anticipated matchup is set for Thursday at 5:00 on McMurry Park’s Field 41.

For the full interview with Barbe head coach Glenn Cecchini, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.