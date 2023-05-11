50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Barbe Baseball Semi-Final Preview

By Matthew Travis
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As the two-seed in the Non-Select Division I bracket, the Barbe Buccaneers received a Bi-District Round bye, and then in the Regional, and Quarterfinal Rounds the Bucs made easy work of their opponents beating Thibodaux and Neville by a combined score of 32-1 in their four games, but now they shift their focus to a familiar opponent, the Sulphur Golden Tors.

“One run in four games, the pitching has been outstanding, we’ve been swinging the bats, we’ve been double digits in runs, that’s great,” said head coach Glenn Cecchini. “Of course all that, but it only matters how we play against Sulphur, and I expect us to play well, we nearly always play well in big games, so we’re excited, Sulphur is going to bring their a-game, and we’re going to bring our a-game as well.”

The Buccaneers and Golden Tors have already faced off twice in 2023, with the Bucs coming out on top in both matchups, 5-3 at Barbe back on April 8th, and 8-3 at Sulphur a few days later on April 11th. However, those were regular season matchups, this is a Semi-Final matchup with a spot in the State Championship game on the line.

“Both of those games were really close, we scored late in both games, I mean it’s going to be competitive, beyond competitive, and everybody is doing everything they can to win, so it’s going to be fun, and that’s what you want, that’s the whole reason I coach, it never gets old.”

The crowds for Barbe and Sulphur baseball games are always sold out, rowdy crowds, and a Semi-Final matchup will only send that to a new level, and coach Cecchini knows that, and is excited to see the community out at McMurry Park.

“It’s great, I think it’s great for the community, there’s a lot of buzz, everybody wants to see what’s going to happen, and that’s why we play the game.”

The highly-anticipated matchup is set for Thursday at 5:00 on McMurry Park’s Field 41.

For the full interview with Barbe head coach Glenn Cecchini, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
Lori Vallow Daybell trial
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell trial
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Vehicle accident on I-210E bridge causing traffic
1 dead in I-210 E accident at Prien Lake Bridge

Latest News

Sulphur Baseball Semi-Final Preview
Sulphur Baseball Semi-Final Preview
LHSAA Baseball State Tournament
Kinder and South Beauregard fall in LHSAA Semi-Finals
LHSAA Baseball State Tournament
Rain delays multiple LHSAA Semi-Final baseball games
Sam Houston Baseball Semi-Final Preview
Sam Houston Baseball Semi-Final Preview