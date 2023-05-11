Allen Parish School Board deadlocks - again - in Superintendent vote

Allen Parish, LA (KPLC) - Oberlin, La. (KPLC) - The Allen Parish School Board is deadlocked again tonight in its vote for a new superintendent. This is the second time; the same thing happened earlier in the week when they tried to decide who would succeed Kent Reed, who announced his retirement earlier this year after 37 years with the school board.

Instructional supervisor Brad Soileau and transportation supervisor Kenney Courville each received four votes again. A winner would need a minimum of five votes to assume the position.

We’re told the board will meet again on May 24th to vote again.

The candidates:

Brad Soileau has a Master’s Degree in Education/Leadership McNeese State University 2005 and has spent over 20 years working for the Allen Parish School Board in many roles.

· Teacher Oakdale Elementary for 10 years

· Assistant Principal Oakdale High School for 5 years

· Principal Oakdale High School for for 5 years

· Education Coordinator Raymond Laborde Correctional Center for 1 Year

· Allen Parish School Board: High School Supervisor/District Testing Coordinator/Title III Coordinator/Supervisor of school counselors for 2 years

In 2020, Soileau was a Louisiana High School Principal of the Year Finalist.

Kenney Courville attended McNeese State University for his undergrad and then obtained his Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from Lamar University in 2016. Courville has worked various educational roles in Allen Parish since 1998.

· Teacher at Kinder Elementary School for 2 years

· Teacher at Kinder High School for 14 years

· Head baseball coach at Kinder High School for nearly 20 years

· School Health Coordinator at Kinder High School for 4 years

· Dean of Discipline at Kinder High School for 3 years

· Assistant Principal at Kinder High School for 1 year

· Allen Parish School Board Supervisor; Child Welfare and Attendance, Transportation, Special Services for about 4 years

