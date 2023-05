Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are working a vehicle crash at the La. 108 westbound ramp on I-10.

Vinton Police Chief Scott Spell says one car was pulled from the canal.

A car was pulled from the canal. (KPLC Viewer)

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit is assisting.

The exit ramp remains closed.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.