Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - A tornado warning issued for parts of Cameron Parish expired at 12:30 p.m.

The area was near Grand Chenier.

Tornado Warning including Cameron Parish, LA until 12:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/q4GOsLHjV0 — NWS Lake Charles (@NWSLakeCharles) May 10, 2023

