SWLA Arrest Report - May 9, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report from May 9, 2023.

Jamey Jay Simon, 29, Hayes: Arson; probation violation.

Johnathan Lee Major, 23, Lake Charles: Fourth offense DWI; careless operation; operating a vehicle while under suspension; no motor vehicle insurance.

Patrick Glen Nichols, 44, DeQuincy: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; driver must be licensed.

Pia Unieka Dorsey, 38, Cypress, TX: Out of state detainer; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; driving on divided highways.

Caleb Jamal Houston, 22, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm.

Kevin Diartez Lartigue, 22, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; illegal use of weapons.

James David Giarraputo, 47, Beaumont, TX: Possession of stolen firearms; theft under $1,000.

Anthony Wayne Liles, 61, Lake Charles: Money laundering; possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Ryan Keith Liles, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Jessica Hope Jasmine, 28, Lake Charles: Obstruction of justice.

Isabell Ernestina Taylor, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; unlawful sale, purchase, or possession of tobacco.

Ronald Paul Benoit, 53, Sulphur: Forgery.

Michael Darius Rahimpour, 47, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; cruelty to juveniles.

Tyler Gage Lanthier, 20, Starks: False imprisonment with a dangerous weapon; domestic abuse; property damage under $50,000; aggravated assault.

