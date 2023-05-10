50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - May 9, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report from May 9, 2023.

Jamey Jay Simon, 29, Hayes: Arson; probation violation.

Johnathan Lee Major, 23, Lake Charles: Fourth offense DWI; careless operation; operating a vehicle while under suspension; no motor vehicle insurance.

Patrick Glen Nichols, 44, DeQuincy: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; driver must be licensed.

Pia Unieka Dorsey, 38, Cypress, TX: Out of state detainer; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; driving on divided highways.

Caleb Jamal Houston, 22, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm.

Kevin Diartez Lartigue, 22, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; illegal use of weapons.

James David Giarraputo, 47, Beaumont, TX: Possession of stolen firearms; theft under $1,000.

Anthony Wayne Liles, 61, Lake Charles: Money laundering; possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Ryan Keith Liles, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

Jessica Hope Jasmine, 28, Lake Charles: Obstruction of justice.

Isabell Ernestina Taylor, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; unlawful sale, purchase, or possession of tobacco.

Ronald Paul Benoit, 53, Sulphur: Forgery.

Michael Darius Rahimpour, 47, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; cruelty to juveniles.

Tyler Gage Lanthier, 20, Starks: False imprisonment with a dangerous weapon; domestic abuse; property damage under $50,000; aggravated assault.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
Lori Vallow Daybell trial
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell trial
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Vehicle accident on I-210E bridge causing traffic
1 dead in I-210 E accident at Prien Lake Bridge

Latest News

Afternoon conditions
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More scattered activity today, possible break for the weekend.
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Another round of rain and storms likely Wednesday
Mardi Gras of SWLA board discusses proposed reorganization
Mardi Gras of SWLA board discusses proposed reorganization
Fire Marshal: Three vacant Oakdale homes intentionally set on fire
Suspect arrested after 3 Oakdale homes intentionally set on fire