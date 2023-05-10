Suspect arrested after 3 Oakdale homes intentionally set on fire

Oakdale, La. (KPLC) - An Oakdale man is accused of intentionally setting fire to three vacant homes, a tractor and a lawnmower last week.

Oakdale Police Chief Chad Doyle said Michael Joseph Laird, 33, set fire to three houses within a mile of each other. The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office received the calls between 1:30 and 2 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3.

Chief Doyle said the suspect is also responsible for setting fire to a tractor and lawnmower at a local dealership on Saturday.

Laird was arrested by Oakdale police early Monday morning. He had items that led officers to believe he was involved in the fires, and further investigation confirmed that he was responsible, Doyle said.

Laird faces four counts of simple arson and one count of manufacture and possession of delayed action incendiary devices.

