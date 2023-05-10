South Beauregard Baseball Semi-Final Preview

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The South Beauregard Knights have made it to Sulphur for the first time since 2019, and unlike the outcome from that 2019 season where the Knights fell in the State Championship game, South Beauregard is hoping to bring home a State Title.

“Our goal was to be as good as we’re capable of being, with what we had coming back, and our pitching staff, we felt like we could make a run to Sulphur, and compete for a State Championship, and here we are,” said Knights head coach Jeremy Deville. “The seniors got to play the last game they’ll ever play on this field and dogpile and that was obviously a goal of ours, but now we have a chance to finish.”

South Beauregard received a Bi-District Round bye as the two-seed, beat 15th-seeded Many 3-1, and 3-1 in the Regional Round, and seventh-seeded Loreauville 8-2, and 2-1 in the Quarterfinals to reach the Semi-Finals, but now they’ll have to take on third-seeded Doyle in order to make it back to the State Championship game.

The good news for the Knights is they’re playing a mere 40 minutes from home, while Doyle has to make the nearly two-and-a-half-hour drive to Sulphur, meaning the Knights will have home-field advantage, and coach Deville says that is a big advantage for South Beau.

“The kids like it, they like the fans cheering, yelling, and they like that and that’s what they’re used to, so it’s like a home away from home and it’ll definitely be a factor, for sure.”

When South Beauregard last played in the State Championship game back in 2019, the 2023 seniors were eighth graders, and many were members of the junior varsity team, meaning they’ve seen what it felt like to come up short, and coach Deville just hopes he can help them bring a State Title back to South Beau, and send his seniors out on top.

“They were eighth graders as part of our program the last time we made it to the state championship, and we fell a game short, but they got to experience that and see that being a part of the JV team, and that’s been a goal of theirs for the last four years, and they’ll have a great opportunity so we’re looking forward to it.”

South Beauregard’s Semi-Final matchup against third-seeded Doyle will take place on Wednesday, May 10th at 2:00 on McMurry Park’s Field 41.

For the full interview with South Beauregard head coach Jeremy Deville, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.