Pitkin Tigers take down Weston to advance to State Championship game

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The third-seeded Pitkin Tigers took on the seventh-seeded Weston Wolves on Tuesday morning in the Non-Select Division V Semi-Finals, with a spot in the State Championship game on the line, and it came down to the very end.

Weston struck first in the top of the first inning as they took a 2-0 lead, but in the second Pitkin struck back with a run of their own to cut the Weston lead to just one, but then a storm came in, and lightning forced the game to be delayed for nearly two hours, but eventually play resumed, and once it did, the Tigers pounced.

Pitkin wasted no time getting back into the swing of things, with runners on second and third Isaac Longino would see ball four bringing a runner into knot things up at two apiece, where it would stay until the fifth inning when Pitkin pounced again breaking the tie to take a 3-2 lead

But the lead was short-lived as Weston, down to their final three outs in the seventh inning tied it up at three, and then took the lead thanks to a Cole Tolar base hit that put the Wolves ahead 4-3.

With it, the Tigers were once again forced to make a comeback, but they did just that, after they tied things up earlier in the bottom of the seventh, Kash Wisby stepped up to the plate with the chance to send Pitkin to the title game, and a walk-off single would do just that as he brings a run across, and the Tigers swarm him on the field after completing the walk-off comeback, sending them to the State Championship game for the first time since 2019.

”Well we knew coming in it was going to be a tough game I actually told them before the game started that they (Weston) could very well score first and that they were going to have to come from behind possibly more than once in this game and the boys didn’t panic Cy Johnson our pitcher he settled down and made some really good pitches and did a very good job the rest of the way he did a heck of a job for us,” Pitkin head coach, JC Holt said.

The Tigers will face fifth-seeded Anacoco at McMurry Park in Sulphur on Friday, May 12th for the Non-Select Division V State Championship.

