50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

New plans for former Heywood Building in Jennings

By Jade Moreau
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A new plan, but years’ worth of work for those passionate about preserving Jennings’s history – the former Heywood Building could soon have a new purpose.

“It’s a very special place in the history of Jennings,” Greg Marcantel said.

Built in 1903, the building was once headquarters for Scott Heywood, one of the first involved in the Jennings oil fields, and has taken on many purposes throughout the decades.

Over the years it has deteriorated. About eight years ago, its owners would finally donate it to the Jeff Davis Arts Council. Greg Marcantel, a member and one of the buildings’ biggest advocates, said thanks to donors, the project is finally taking off.

“I owe a great deal of thanks to Mayor Henry Guinn who, in conjunction with the Jennings Industrial Development Board, has agreed to fund about $40,000 towards the project,” Marcantel said. “Over the years, many people donated money to our Save the Heywood Building Project. I would like to tell those people thank you very much and let them know we never gave up hope.”

Marcantel explains it’s an outdoor space for the public’s enjoyment, incorporating the old with the new.

“We’re going to re-install the glass, but we’re going to pay tribute to the fact that it started life as an exposed brick building,” Marcantel said. “It’ll be a transition from one look to the other look, as we are going to build some landscaping, build some additional planters inside. We’re going to have tables, chairs, and umbrellas for the shade.”

Marcantel said they hope to have the project completed by mid to late summer.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
Lori Vallow Daybell trial
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell trial
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Entergy looking to expand solar footprint throughout Louisiana; But how will this impact your...
Entergy Louisiana customers to receive $36M in refunds

Latest News

Metal barn destroyed in early-afternoon storm
Metal barn destroyed in early-afternoon storm
The former Heywood Building could soon have a new purpose.
The former Heywood Building could soon have a new purpose.
FULL AUDIO: Day 20 (May 9) testimony from Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial
FULL AUDIO: Day 20 (May 9) testimony from Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial
Fugitive contractor released from Texas jail after Calcasieu hold cancelled
Fugitive contractor released from Texas jail after Calcasieu hold cancelled