New plans for former Heywood Building in Jennings

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A new plan, but years’ worth of work for those passionate about preserving Jennings’s history – the former Heywood Building could soon have a new purpose.

“It’s a very special place in the history of Jennings,” Greg Marcantel said.

Built in 1903, the building was once headquarters for Scott Heywood, one of the first involved in the Jennings oil fields, and has taken on many purposes throughout the decades.

Over the years it has deteriorated. About eight years ago, its owners would finally donate it to the Jeff Davis Arts Council. Greg Marcantel, a member and one of the buildings’ biggest advocates, said thanks to donors, the project is finally taking off.

“I owe a great deal of thanks to Mayor Henry Guinn who, in conjunction with the Jennings Industrial Development Board, has agreed to fund about $40,000 towards the project,” Marcantel said. “Over the years, many people donated money to our Save the Heywood Building Project. I would like to tell those people thank you very much and let them know we never gave up hope.”

Marcantel explains it’s an outdoor space for the public’s enjoyment, incorporating the old with the new.

“We’re going to re-install the glass, but we’re going to pay tribute to the fact that it started life as an exposed brick building,” Marcantel said. “It’ll be a transition from one look to the other look, as we are going to build some landscaping, build some additional planters inside. We’re going to have tables, chairs, and umbrellas for the shade.”

Marcantel said they hope to have the project completed by mid to late summer.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.