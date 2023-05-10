DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - A large metal barn was destroyed on Holbrook Park Road during an early-afternoon storm on May 9.

Ward 6 Fire Chief Todd Parker said the barn belonged to a firefighter at Ward 6.

Viewer-submitted photos by Teri Parker show pieces of the barn scattered all over the ground.

Metal barn destroyed in early-afternoon storm (Teri Parker (Burst))

The barn was only two years old and replaced a barn previously destroyed by Hurricane Laura, according to Teri Parker.

