LDAF provides tips to combat termite season

By Barry Lowin
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry are providing several tips to homeowners to combat termites during termite season.

With Louisiana’s warm and wet climate this time of year, LDAF says termites can get especially active as they constantly seek out new food sources.

“Turning off outside lights at night or using yellow bulbs can help you avoid attracting swarming termites,” says Commissioner Strain. “However, there are also other proactive measures you can take on a regular basis to protect your property from the destruction of termites.”

Tips to prevent termite infestation include the following:

  • Fix any leaks in the roof, pipes, and outside faucets on your home.
  • Repair rotting wood on the fascia, soffit, and exterior wood surfaces.
  • Remove any wood lying under or around your home, and store firewood away from your home.
  • Examine your home’s slab line and the base of piers for signs of termites.
  • Clean the gutters on your home and repair sections that may be damaged.
  • Trim tree limbs and vines that may be growing on your home.
  • Drain water away from the slab or under your home; do not let it pool.

LDAF says between professional inspections, property owners can also look for mud tubes on slabs, piers, or walls; pinholes in wallboards; softness in flooring; or blisters in paint or wallpaper.

For information on certified and licensed termite inspectors, call LDAF at 225-925-4578, or CLICK HERE.

