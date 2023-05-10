Holly Beach makes list of America’s favorite 100 secret beaches

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you’re looking for a hidden gem for your family vacation, it may be closer than you think.

Familydestinationsguide.com recently wrote an article on the top 100 secret beaches family would most like to visit this summer. And, as you can imagine, Hawaii, Florida, and California are in the top 10. But as you move down the list you’ll start to see Texas and Alabama join in the mix with San Jose and Dauphin Island.

But if you keep looking you’ll see a familiar name from Louisiana makes the top 100. That’s right, our very own Holly Beach is listed as number 89!

The website surveyed three-thousand families to make their determination. They go on to say that Holly Beach is known as the “Cajun Riviera.” It’s a remote and tranquil getaway on the Gulf of Mexico with sugary white sand and emerald-green water.

