Grant Parish student testifies on school lunch quality before House Committee

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - State Rep. Gabe Firment (R-District 22) had the help of one of his district’s students on Wednesday, May 10, to present a resolution to the House on Education Committee.

The resolution, HR17, would instruct the Department of Education to study and make recommendations relative to school lunches.

Andrew O’Neal, a 6th grader from Grant Jr. High School, joined Firment to offer up the resolution.

O’Neal first presented Firment with a report he did on the quality of school lunches a few months ago, concerned about what he and his classmates were experiencing. Firment said O’Neal made a compelling argument. He noted his own daughter, also in junior high, confirmed that they “don’t eat lunches.”

“In the Healthy Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010, there was an effort to try to reduce childhood obesity and try to increase the amount of healthy food that kids eat. But no one eats it, so none of this is achieved,” testified O’Neal. “I did a survey of the 6th grade at my school, and just over 72% said that they throw away half or more of their school lunches. So, it’s a waste of money, and the kids don’t get the healthy lunches that were intended.”

O’Neal argued when kids do not eat lunch, it can negatively impact test scores and grades because it affects their ability “to think clearly.”

Committee members agreed with O’Neal, commending him on his report and willingness to testify before them.

The resolution unanimously passed out of committee.

