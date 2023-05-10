Giving the gift of time on Mother’s Day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Many are scrambling to find just the right gift for Mother’s Day. Some might give flowers and even a card, but have you considered the gift of time? It’s something that might mean more to mothers than you think and could even help them in the long run.

Counselor Joel Daugherty with Lake Area Counseling says that just picking up the phone for a phone call or stopping by can show a significant impact on someone’s mental health.

“Statistically, you were at a 50% less likelihood of developing dementia if you have that social support and social interaction that’s in place,” said Daugherty. “So it’s a great thing to go by and visit mom on Mother’s Day because you may potentially be helping her long-term health.”

The Journal of the American Geriatrics Society supports those statistics and says social isolation and loneliness can influence whether adults will develop dementia as they age.

Daugherty also says although life can be fast-paced, it’s good to try to put yourself in someone else’s shoes and try to see their point of view.

“The times going to come when you’re going to be the grandparent and you’re going to be the one who wants a little interaction with your kids. And if we’re so busy all of the time we are really going to miss what matters the most. Which is a relationship,” said Daugherty.

He explains that anytime one reconnects with a parent, it is beneficial to everyone’s mental health because of the symbiotic relationship that parents and children share.

However, for some connecting with a parent may be difficult or cause stress or anxiety. If this is the case it’s important to take time for yourself. For those struggling with difficult emotions related to Mother’s Day, there are things that can help.

One is to recognize that it’s normal to feel a range of emotions related to Mother’s Day and take some time for yourself as well as engage in activities that promote self-care.

Daugherty says that for those who have a strained relationship with their mother, it’s important to set boundaries for yourself but good to keep lines of communication open if possible.

