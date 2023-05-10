FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some rain still around Thursday before a more settled pattern arrives.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we head into our Thursday, we likely will not be completely finished with the rain just yet. The same disturbance that brought rain to the area Wednesday will still be close enough where scattered afternoon showers and a storm or two remains possible, especially north of I-10. With that said, rain does not look to be as widespread as Wednesday. Still, you may want to keep an umbrella handy in the event more showers pop up, and you can also track activity with the weather app.

A few showers or an isolated storm remains possible Thursday afternoon, especially for northern areas. (KPLC)

By Friday we finally see at least a little more change to our pattern. That’s when we’ll begin to see an upper-level high pressure system develop close by in the Gulf. Just how close it comes and how strong it gets will determine the extent to which things dry out. As it stands, shower activity should become even more limited for Friday and into the weekend. We still could see a few pop-up showers, but nothing widespread appears likely at this time. Of course, that also would mean temperatures would warm up once again into the 80′s with humid days continuing as well.

An upper-level high pressure system will hang to our East to help reduce rain chances into the weekend. (KPLC)

Even as we head into next week, we at least should see ewer disturbances in our area. In fact, a weak cold front may try to approach by the middle of the week, though any changes to our temperatures should be minimal. If it makes it all the way through, that also may help keep rain chances a bit lower as well.

- Max Lagano

