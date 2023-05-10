FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More scattered activity today, possible break for the weekend.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Scattered showers are on deck again today as the next disturbance moves over our area, although starting earlier than yesterday as we’re already seeing a few showers across the area alongside our morning temperatures in the upper 60′s to low 70′s. With little change to the current conditions, patchy fog will remain a concern this morning before 8 AM. Take a few extra minutes heading out the door in case of delays, as morning showers could either cut the fog slightly or worsen it if it is too short lived.

Past the morning showers, expect similar weather to yesterday with a band of rain and possible storms moving in from the south from around 11 AM over midday and into the afternoon as it steadily pushes north with upper level southerly flow.

Behind this, afternoon temperatures rising through brief breaks in the clouds are likely to spark scattered storms across SWLA that could become strong producing gusty winds, frequent lightning, and possibly hail.

Afternoon conditions (KPLC)

Locally heavy rainfall is possible, and could produce flooding with our saturated ground. An Area Flood Watch is in effect for Cameron, Calcasieu, Beuregard, and Vernon parishes until 7:00 PM.

Flood Watch (KPLC)

Scattered activity could easily continue overnight with similar conditions expected for tomorrow.

Starting Friday, we could see rain coverage backing off slightly as high pressure looks to be forming east of our area. This formation would limit rain development for the weekend, but it remains to see how strong the high will be, and how close it will form to our region. Models are leaning for it to be close enough for this effect, although if it stays further away or forms weaker, our weather will remain the same as it has been. If you have weekend plans stay tuned to the forecast over the next few days as we monitor it’s development.

Weekend pressure change (KPLC)

After the weekend a weak cold front could pass through the region bringing a slight drop in humidity, although upper level winds will remain out of the southwest and could still bring disturbances over the area.

