Epps Memorial Express Library to move as plans announced for new permanent building

By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Public Library has announced that the Epps Memorial Express Library will be moving to a new temporary location and that plans have been announced for the construction of the new permanent library branch building.

The Express Library, currently at 1320 N. Simmons Street, will be closing on May 22 so that staff can move to the new temporary location which will open on May 30 at 200 North Martin Luther King Highway in Lake Charles.

The new permanent Epps Memorial Library will be at the N. Simmons Street location.

“Due to the nature of construction, we have to move the portable Express Library building away from the North Simmons St. location for the safety of our patrons and staff,” said Christy Comeaux, Public Information Officer for the Library system. “The move is temporary as crews begin to demolish the old building and start construction on the new Library.”

Artist rendition of new Epps Memorial Library by Brossett Architect, LLC
Artist rendition of new Epps Memorial Library by Brossett Architect, LLC(Brossett Architect, LLC)

The Epps Memorial Library received severe damage during Hurricanes Laura and Delta making it uninhabitable. But thanks to a $20,000 donation from the American Library Association’s (ALA) Disaster Relief Fund, the Calcasieu Parish Public Library was able to acquire a portable building that, up until now, has housed the Express Library.

“We are thankful to be able to provide a temporary location while construction takes place. This allows us to continue providing library service to our patrons in North Lake Charles,” Comeaux added. “The temporary location does come with its perks, as more items and computers will be available for patrons to utilize. Once construction is complete, we will move back into the library at 1320 N. Simmons Street.”

Library officials hope that the new Epps Memorial Library will be open by the Summer of 2024.

