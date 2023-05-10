50/50 Thursdays
Dozens gather to discuss exceptions to abortion bills in La.

A huge crowd gathered inside the House Criminal Justice Committee on Wednesday, May 10, 2023,...
A huge crowd gathered inside the House Criminal Justice Committee on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, to hear discussions about abortion bills.(Chris Rosato | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There was a packed room at the Capitol on Wednesday, May 10 to discuss multiple abortion bills.

Right now, Louisiana does not allow exceptions for rape or incest, but that could soon change with the five abortion bills being discussed.

Included in a few of the bills are exceptions to the abortion laws in the state of Louisiana relative to rape and incest, termination of pregnancy that is the result of certain sex offenses and amending definitions relative to the crime of abortion.

Some of the other bills seek to clarify exactly what defines an abortion, and when medical professional can and cannot legally perform them.

For more information check back later for updates.

