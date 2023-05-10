Authorities issue warrant for DeQuincy man accused of catalytic converter theft

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance after issuing an arrest warrant for a DeQuincy man believed to be responsible for the theft of a catalytic converter in the Sulphur area.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies responded to a local business on Hwy 1133 in Sulphur on May 2, after receiving a report about the stolen catalytic converter. Detectives say the CPSO Vehicle Crimes Investigative Unit reviewed video surveillance from multiple locations in the area and saw what they believe to be the suspect and the suspect’s gold Dodge Caravan.

Detectives say the vehicle drove into the parking lot of the business and parked behind the victim’s car for a long period of time.

The suspect is believed to be Chase M. Doyle, 30, DeQuincy who authorities believe was seen at a local scrap yard where he allegedly scrapped the victim’s catalytic converter.

A $50,000 arrest warrant for Doyle was signed by Judge David Richie on May 5.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office asks anyone who knows the whereabouts of Doyle to please contact them at 491-3605.

