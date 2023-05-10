Authorities say Oakdale Middle School social media post not an actionable threat

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Oakdale Middle School has sent out a message informing parents that there was a concerning social media post that could have been perceived as threatening.

The Oakdale Police Department says it has investigated the social media post and determined that it was not an actionable threat. They say no charges have been filed.

The school says they were notified about the post overnight and that all the proper officials were notified. They say all of the safety and discipline protocols were followed in order to ensure the safety of students.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.