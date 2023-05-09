50/50 Thursdays
Visit Lake Charles launches ‘As Much Joy As You Can Pack In’ campaign

By Jakob Evans
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Austin, Tx (KPLC) - “As Much Joy As You Can Pack In” is a new campaign to attract visitors to Southwest Louisiana, and that’s what was launched this week in Austin, Texas by members of the Visit Lake Charles marketing team.

4-time Grammy nominated Zydeco artist Sean Ardoin got in on the act at the Pecan Street Festival in Austin.

The new campaign focuses on gaming, outdoors, music, and food, while reminding travelers that Lake Charles is a place where visitors can find “joy” in Louisiana’s playground.

It’s national travel and tourism week. On Friday, Angie Manning of Visit Lake Charles will join 7News to talk about how important the tourism industry is to Southwest Louisiana’s economy.

