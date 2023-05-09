50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - May 8, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report from May 8, 2023.

Jacob Kyle Richard, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; must have vehicle license; possession of drug paraphernalia; attempted possession of drug paraphernalia; no motor vehicle insurance.

Clifton Wayne Moody, 40, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Nicholas James Dupuis Jr., 18, Sulphur: Aggravated assault on a dating partner.

Ryan Joseph Joseph, 35, Vinton: In-person renewal of registration required; failure to register as a sex offender; failure to pay annual sex-offender registration fee.

David Lee Massey, 43, West Orange, TX: Must have profile information visible and displayed on network; unlawful access of social media; failure to register as a sex offender; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; contraband in a penal institution; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ranatta Adrianna Larden, 43, Iowa: Cruelty to juveniles.

Norwen Troy Francis Jr., 37, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; contraband in a penal institution.

Stephanie Geree Gaar, 55, Lake Charles: Obtaining a leased motor vehicle via false representation or failure to return.

Matthew Steven Braden, 44, Pittsburg, CA: Illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Calvin Dale Davis Jr., 42, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault; obscenity; trespassing.

Anthony Shawn Primeaux, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Marissa Shannel Jenkins, 38, Alexandria: Possession of a Schedule III drug; instate detainer.

Chasity Luann McConnell, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ruddy Alexander Castellanos, 37, Houston, TX: Fourth offense DWI; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; expired vehicle plates; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of marijuana.

Dominick Lucien Giarratano, 30, Lake Charles: Monetary instrument abuse (2 charges).

