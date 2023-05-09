Residents want more safety precautions along Hwy 27 in Sulphur

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Residents are calling for change along Hwy 27 in Sulphur.

“There is a blind spot whenever you are trying to go off of High Hope onto Hwy 27,” Crystal Arsement said. “There is a turning lane, and when people get in the turning lane, you cannot see what’s coming from the south headed north.”

Six memorials mark where people have lost their lives near the High Hope Road and Hwy 27 intersection.

Residents said the particular area is dangerous, and crashes are a common occurrence. It’s especially a concern for Crystal Arsement, who has teenagers.

“I have two kids that just started driving, and I refuse to let them take that intersection,” Arsement said. “They have to drive all the way around through Westlake around to get to 27.”

Others tell 7News people drive well over the posted speed limit. Arsement said something needs to be done to make the intersection safer.

“A stop sign in that high-traffic area is just not enough,” Arsement said. “It just needs something else. Whether it’s a turnabout or a red light. I mean there is a lot of people that say you know, ‘you can’t put a stop light at every intersection,’ but in this case, there are enough crosses to justify.”

7News reached out to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development about where people can address their concerns. The Traffic Division said, “a citizen can make a recommendation at any time, however, they should understand we have to quantitatively justify that recommendation.”

DOTD said these are the steps taken when making such changes:

1.) Collect data – volumes, speeds, geometry, crash history, etc.

2.) Evaluate data

· Warrants (signal, all-way stop)

· Highway capacity analyses

· Crash evaluations

3.) Make recommendation

4.) Submit report

5.) Attain necessary approvals

6.) Identify funding source(s)

7.) Design project

8.) Bidding process

9.) Award contract

10.) Begin construction.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.