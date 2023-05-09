Prosecution, defense rest in murder trial of Vallow Daybell

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A bombshell was dropped today in the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho during the murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell.

Lori Vallow Daybell, infamously dubbed the “Doomsday Mom,” is currently on trial for her alleged role in the murder of her two youngest children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow, and her husband’s previous wife, Tammy Daybell.

Earlier this afternoon, the prosecution in the trial rested its case, and in an unexpected turn of events, the defense decided to rest, as well.

The state has called over 60 witnesses over the last 20 days of testimony, and at 1:30 p.m. today, they rested, inviting the defense to begin its case. However, the defense announced it would also rest its case and not call any witnesses.

“We don’t believe the state has proved its case, so the defense will rest,” defense attorney James Archibald said. The defense asked Judge Steven Boyce to consider Idaho Rule 29, saying the state had not proved its case and asked the judge to consider a motion for judgment of acquittal. Boyce said he would consider the motion.

Closing arguments are set to begin on Thursday.

Boyce also issued a ruling that would allow the verdict to be broadcast live on the court’s YouTube channel. Cameras have not been allowed in the courtroom for the entirety of the trial thus far.

