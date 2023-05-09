Channel marker mistaken for sinking boat on Lake Charles

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Multiple law enforcement agencies including Westlake Police, Westlake Fire Rescue, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, Wild Life and Fisheries, and Acadian are near the Horseshoe Casino.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said they received a call from 911 that security at the casino was notified of a possible boat sinking on Lake Charles.

A channel marker that a tug ran over was mistaken for a boat by witnesses, according to CPSO.

