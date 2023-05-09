Meet the candidates for Allen Parish superintendent of schools

Oberlin, La. (KPLC) - The Allen Parish School Board is expected to choose a new superintendent later this week after members were deadlocked in the vote Monday night.

The new superintendent will succeed Kent Reed, who announced his retirement earlier this year after 37 years with the school board.

Instructional supervisor Brad Soileau and transportation supervisor Kenney Courville each received four votes. We caught up with both of those candidates today.

Brad Soileau has a Master’s Degree in Education/Leadership McNeese State University 2005 and has spent over 20 years working for the Allen Parish School Board in many roles:

Teacher at Oakdale Elementary for 10 years

Assistant principal at Oakdale High School for five years

Principal of Oakdale High School for five years

Education coordinator at Raymond Laborde Correctional Center for one year

Allen Parish School Board: High school supervisor/district testing coordinator/Title III coordinator/supervisor of school counselors for two years.

In 2020, Soileau was a Louisiana High School Principal of the Year Finalist.

“So I have a lot of experience in all the different levels,” Soileau said. “I’ve been a principal, I’ve been an assistant. I kind of understand the different roles, and it’s juts something you’ve kind of been preparing for your whole life and didn’t realize it. When you get to this point and you say, you know, I’ve worked in these different levels, and I think I’m ready for this position.”

Kenney Courville attended McNeese State University for his undergrad and then obtained his Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from Lamar University in 2016. Courville has worked in various educational roles in Allen Parish since 1998:

Teacher at Kinder Elementary School for two years

Teacher at Kinder High School for 14 years

Head baseball coach at Kinder High School for nearly 20 years

School health coordinator at Kinder High School for four years

Dean of discipline at Kinder High School for three years

Assistant principal at Kinder High School for one year

Allen Parish School Board supervisor: Child welfare and attendance, transportation, special services for about four years.

“Unfortunately, when I got here we got into some of the most difficult times that our district has seen, through COVID, through the hurricane damage and things of that sort,” Courville said. “So I got thrown into the fire right away. I really feel like I helped moved the district through those difficult times.”

We’re told the board will meet again Thursday after talking to attorneys about how to break the tie.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.