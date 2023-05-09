Mardi Gras of SWLA board to discuss proposed reorganization at tonight’s meeting

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Lake Area Mardi Gras festivities may soon have more oversight – that’s the topic of a Mardi Gras of SWLA board meeting Tuesday evening.

The City of Lake Charles and the Visit Lake Charles tourism bureau proposed a new nine-member executive board for the organization. They cited “past coordination and communication issues” in their request for additional oversight.

The city and Visit Lake Charles would each have two members, and five at-large members would be elected.

The potential move is not sitting well with a lot of Krewe members in the area, who say it is not needed and would ruin the joy of the holiday.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the Cajun French Music Association building on East Prien Lake Road.

KPLC’s Barry Lowin is attending the meeting and will have a recap later tonight.

