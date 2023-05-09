Iowa schools closed Thursday for state baseball semi-final

Iowa, La. (KPLC) - LeBleu Settlement Elementary, J.I. Watson Elementary and Iowa High will be closed Thursday, May 11, so faculty, staff and students can attend a semi-final game in the state Division II baseball tournament.

The Iowa Yellowjackets will play North Desoto High School at 11 a.m. at McMurry Park in Sulphur. The game is at Field 41.

School will be held as normal on Friday.

The winner will face Lakeshore or Eunice on Saturday, May 13, for the championship title.

