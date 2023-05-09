50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Iowa schools closed Thursday for state baseball semi-final

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Iowa, La. (KPLC) - LeBleu Settlement Elementary, J.I. Watson Elementary and Iowa High will be closed Thursday, May 11, so faculty, staff and students can attend a semi-final game in the state Division II baseball tournament.

The Iowa Yellowjackets will play North Desoto High School at 11 a.m. at McMurry Park in Sulphur. The game is at Field 41.

School will be held as normal on Friday.

The winner will face Lakeshore or Eunice on Saturday, May 13, for the championship title.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
Text messages reveal ‘death percentages’ for JJ and Tylee
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell trial
David V. Doyle, 58, Starks
Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Entergy looking to expand solar footprint throughout Louisiana; But how will this impact your...
Entergy Louisiana customers to receive $36M in refunds

Latest News

Mardi Gras of SWLA board to discuss proposed reorganization at tonight’s meeting
Mardi Gras of SWLA board to discuss proposed reorganization at tonight’s meeting
Irvin Walker II
Friends, family raising money for Lafayette man injured in Allen, Texas shooting
Mardi Gras of SWLA board to discuss proposed reorganization at tonight’s meeting
Mardi Gras of SWLA to discuss board proposal at tonight's meeting
(L) Bridgette Hull and (R) Fabian Blache III
Report details alleged misconduct of two former Louisiana government officials