Health Headlines: Zombie Cells and why some people age early

By Rhonda Kitchens
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Pittsburgh, Pa. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - We’ve heard the sayings before, you’re only as old as you feel and age is just a number, right? Scientists who study aging say there is something to it. Some researchers are working to precisely determine a person’s biological age or how an individual body responds as people get older. There are steps we all can do right now to become “Super Agers.”

Why are people happy and spry as they add years to their lives and others struggle with sickness and disease?

It’s a question that has nagged researcher Aditi Gurkar for years. Her grandparents lived with them growing up. She calls her grandfather a superhero.

Aditi Gurkar, PhD, Cell Biologist and Aging Expert at the University of Pittsburgh says, “He could walk up three flights upstairs, he’s in his eighties, washed his own clothes, you know, pick me up from school.”

Her grandmother was the same age, yet she struggled.  “Since she was in her 60′s she was constantly getting one disease or the other.” Says Professor Gurkar.

These days, this cell biologist is looking to answer the question of why some people are super agers, seemingly avoiding disease and disability, and others are early agers.

Professor Gurkar says, “As we age, we kind of have these funky-looking cells in us called zombie cells. In actual science they’re called senescent cells.”

Those zombie, or senescent cells, release inflammation into surrounding tissue. Inflammation is thought to increase the risk of diseases like type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

While researchers work to find ways to rid our bodies of zombie cells, Professor Gurkar says prevention is the key. She says a little exercise goes a long way. Keep a positive attitude. Your mind will tell your body what to do. And eat a healthy diet.

Professor Gurkar says, “If we take small steps today, we may have a healthier tomorrow.”

Researchers also say it’s important to maintain an active social life. People who keep strong relationships and friendships tend to live well into their eighties or nineties.

Contributors to this news report include: Cyndy McGrath, Producer; Kirk Manson, Videographer, Bob Walko, Editor.

