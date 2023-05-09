50/50 Thursdays
Friends, family raising money for Lafayette man injured in Allen, Texas shooting

Irvin Walker II
Irvin Walker II(GoFundMe)
By AnaClare Barras
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Allen, TX (KPLC) - A man’s friends and family are raising money on behalf of Irvin Walker, a Lafayette man who was one of the victims shot during the mass shooting in Allen, Texas on May 6.

Walker is among those wounded in the outlet mall shooting that took the life of eight people and injured a half-dozen others.

As of May 9, over $52,000 have been raised for Walker on GoFundMe.

According to the organizer of the fundraiser, Jayson Johnson, Walker was driving past the shooter’s car when the gunman fired into Walker’s car, shooting him twice in the chest and once in the shoulder.

Walker is currently in stable condition and is expected to survive. He had a successful surgery yesterday to remove the bullets and fragments from his body.

