FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms today, warm and damp pattern continues through the week.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s another warm and damp start across SWLA today with temperatures in the mid to low 70′s and abundant humidity after yesterday’s showers and storms. We’re already seeing some patchy fog this morning, and visibility could drop further especially in places that received more rainfall last night. Remember to take a few extra minutes to get to your destination on time this morning, particularly if you’re heading out before 7 AM.

We could see a few stray sprinkles this morning, but better rain chances are starting around 10:00 AM for the southern parishes, turning into chances of showers and thunderstorms increasing over lunchtime and into the afternoon that steadily push north with models expecting widespread scattered activity. Highs for the day look to stay in the low 80′s with cloud cover once again being the larger influence on whether it feels warmer or cooler.

Models have been struggling to resolve the exact timing and positioning of rain with our very saturated and unsettled atmosphere, so I would keep a close eye on the radar as we continue to monitor storm development, especially this afternoon as any systems that form have the potential to turn stronger with plenty of energy in our atmosphere to work with. The severe weather risk in SWLA is low, but any strong thunderstorm has the possibility to form hail or an isolated tornado so stay connected for any severe weather updates as we monitor this afternoon. Localized heavy downpours are possible which could cause some nuisance flooding, but overall rainfall of a quarter to half an inch is expected.

Afternoon conditions (KPLC)

Storm activity will likely relax after sundown with storms slowly dissipating overnight, although some models have light showers continue through tomorrow morning.

Our summer-like weather will remain through Wednesday at the least and likely through the week, as upper level disturbances continue to push over our area increasing the chance of rain and storms daily.

Rainy weather continues (KPLC)

Upper level high pressure could develop by this weekend, limiting the coverage of rain.

