First Alert Forecast: Another round of rain and storms likely Wednesday

By Wade Hampton
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The weather pattern will remain unsettled with off and on periods of rain and storms likely through at least Wednesday and possibly Thursday.  This is due to southwesterly upper level winds bringing disturbances across our area.

By Friday into the weekend there are signs of a developing upper level high pressure forming east of our area.  This type of high limits rain development, but the question is where does the high form and how strong will it get?  These issues will have impacts on our forecast.  If the high is closer to our area or is stronger that would mean less rain; while a weaker high or one farther away would be mean the same pattern, we are in now could continue.  Models are leaning toward the high being close enough to limit our rain, and that is direction our forecast is going.  However, if you have outdoor plans this weekend know that this forecast is very uncertain and could change.

By next week a weak cold front may move through Monday or Tuesday with a slight drop in humidity possible, this would also mean less rain.  Although the upper level winds will likely remain out of the southwest and we could still see some disturbances pass over our area.

