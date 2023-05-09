Cyclists embark on 55-mile bike tour fundraiser

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - 55 cyclists will be on a fundraising bike tour for the next six days, making several stops from Houston to New Orleans.

The cyclists are on day two of their six-day journey. All fifty-five of the men and women are doing this with the goal to help raise 175- thousand dollars for the ARC organization.

“We support and provide services to individuals with intellectual and development disability, so we advocate for those in our communities,” Executive Director Janniece Sleigh said.

So far, the team has raised a total of $165,000. The money will provide support services for those in need.

“When I found out about this tour and what it was raising awareness for and was invited to come out without hesitation I said yes,” cyclist Rahsaan Bahati said.

“This is my first year but definitely not my last. This has been well organized, well put together and you can tell not only are they doing this for us, but they are doing it for individuals that don’t have the opportunity to do things like this,” cyclist Aaron Jackson said.

But it wasn’t just any other bike ride. One cyclist from Lake Charles said it’s the nostalgia of riding through his hometown and his personal connection to the cause.

“Oh it’s great, it feels good to come back and ride in the area I used to ride all the time when I was a kid. There are a few people I know, my late uncle, he had it,” cyclist Shannon Huckeba said. “There is a guy that lives across the street from my mom named Dylan, he has autism so it’s great to be able to ride for people like that.”

The message the organization wants to spread is inclusion and advocacy.

“It is amazing how an individual with I-D-D can change somebody’s life. We think we change their lives but, they in essence change our lives and their communities’ lives,” Sleigh said.

The cyclists will travel a total of 540 miles for the bike tour.

