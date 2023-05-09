50/50 Thursdays
Authorities release additional information on shooting near Lake Charles Pirate Festival

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has released additional information and criminal charges regarding a shooting that happened near the Louisiana Pirate Festival in Lake Charles on Saturday, May 6.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies were notified of and responded to the shooting on Lakeshore Drive near the Civic Center around 10:30 p.m.

Deputies investigating the shooting say that Harry L. Pendleton, III, 18, of Lake Charles opened fire into a crowd of people, hitting a vehicle but luckily did not injure anyone. Pendleton then attempted to flee in a vehicle being driven by Chelsey B. Ned, 19, of DeQuincy.

Authorities say Ned drove through barricades and a crowd of people as they fled from police.

Pendleton would eventually jump out of the vehicle, dropping his firearm as he fled on foot but was quickly apprehended. Ned continued driving for a short distance before parking and being taken into custody.

Both were booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Facility on the following charges with their bonds set by Judge Tony Fazzio:

Harry L. Pendleton, III

Harry L. Pendleton, III, 18, of Lake Charles(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

Bond: $1,006,000

  • Reckless discharge of a firearm at a parade or demonstration
  • Trespassing
  • Property damage
  • Resisting an officer
  • Aggravated assault with a firearm
  • Terrorizing

Chelsey B. Ned

Chelsey B. Ned, 19, of DeQuincy(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

Bond: $253,500

  • Accessory after the fact to reckless discharge of a firearm at a parade or demonstration
  • Flight from an officer
  • Accessory after the fact to aggravated assault with a firearm
  • Terrorizing

The Louisiana Pirate Festival issued the following statement after the shooting:

Louisiana Pirate Festival always puts security & safety first. We are grateful for our law enforcement partners who responded quickly to a shots-fired call on Saturday night near the festival site and made an immediate arrest. Most importantly, no one was injured. We continue to be here for the community and all of Southwest Louisiana.

