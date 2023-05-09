Allen School Board deadlocked in superintendent vote

Oberlin, La. (KPLC) - The Allen Parish School Board is deadlocked tonight in its vote for a new superintendent.

The new superintendent will succeed Kent Reed, who announced his retirement earlier this year after 37 years with the school board.

Instructional supervisor Brad Souileau and transportation supervisor Kenney Courville each received four votes.

Brad Souileau (left) and Kenney Courville (right) each received four votes Monday night. They both work for the school board's central office. (Allen Parish School Board)

We’re told the board will meet again Thursday after talking to attorneys about how to break the tie.

