Tornado warning expires, but heavy wind gusts still expected

Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - A tornado warning issued in parts of western Calcasieu Parish expired at 5 p.m.

But Meteorologist Wade Hampton says viewers should be prepared for high winds and hail as the storm moves across Southwest Louisiana.

The National Weather Service says the storm will contain wind gusts up to 70 miles per house.

For the latest on showers and storms expected today in SWLA, CLICK HERE.

