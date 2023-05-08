Text messages reveal ‘death percentages’ for JJ and Tylee

Boise, ID (KPLC) - Warning: This story contains graphic content that some readers may find disturbing.

Week 5 in the Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial began by highlighting alarming text messages between Lori and Chad Daybell.

Vallow Daybell, infamously dubbed the “Doomsday Mom,” is currently on trial for her alleged role in the murder of her two youngest children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow, and her husband’s previous wife, Tammy Daybell.

Doug Hart, a now-retired FBI agent, told the court about dozens of alarming texts between the pair planning for their kids and spouses.

One disturbing theme was how Chad and Lori talked about her children J.J. and Tylee Ryan, and Chad’s wife Tammy.

Hart said there were three separate conversations regarding “death percentages” for the three individuals. On July 18, 2019, Chad texted Lori saying “She [Tylee] is at a 0.13. I turned up the pain to 10 and placed a spiritual virus in her. He [JJ] is at 99.99. Raphael visited him and told him to follow Amy into the light.”

Chad’s percentage scale determined that the closer the number was to 0 or 100, the closer the person was to death, according to Hart.

The two additional conversations about death percentages took place on July 30 and August 10.

At the time, the Daybells were still married and Vallow’s fourth husband, Charles Vallow, had recently died.

Testimony went on to show repeated text messages from Lori asking Chad to “check” JJ and Tylee.

Lori texted Chad on July 22, saying “Good morning. Missing you. Didn’t sleep much. Need you to check jj. Weird stuff happened in the middle of the night. It’s like they distracted us with Blake.”

Two days prior Lori texted Chad about Blake, a child of Vallow Daybell’s niece Melani Boudreaux, “What’s Blake’s percentage? He drew three crosses on the wall in his bedroom. We just finished painting over them. Like he was marking it for the dark side to find him.”

Chad would reply saying “Blake is a 7. I took my sword of life and sliced his aura vertically in several places. You should be able to now rip and burn it. I also decreased his pain tolerance to 1 percent and greatly increased his pain. His desire to depart is at 80 percent.”

Lori continued the July 22 conversation saying “When you get home, Check Tylee. She is being super sweet and helpful and she cleaned her room. See if she got switched. Totally not her.”

Chad replied “Yes. she was switched. Please let me know when you can talk, and I will explain it.”

She texts Chad again about checking JJ on July 26: “She said he was calm and he watched movies all day which he would never do.” Chad responded saying “It is still JJ. I’m told she is lying about him being calm and watching movies.”

The final text messages shown in the testimony were from Chad to Alex Cox on October 23. Chad said “Well done. Thy soul is cleansed. All is well...You will be a powerful servant. I bless you with the knowledge that you will now move forward with physical action and spiritual power that will be bestowed upon you.”

Cox, Lori’s brother, fatally shot Charles Vallow on July 11, 2019. Cox was also part of the plot to kill Tylee, JJ and Tammy, according to prosecutors. Cox died of a blood clot in December 2019.

