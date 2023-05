SWLA High School Baseball LHSAA Semi-Final Schedules

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - SWLA started with a total of 28 teams in the LHSAA State Baseball Playoffs, and just under a month later, nine teams remain as the State Semi-Finals are set to begin. Below you will find the schedule for each remaining Southwest Louisiana team.

Tuesday May 9th:

11:00 AM: Non-Select Division V: 3. Pitkin vs. 7. Weston McMurry Park Field 41

5:00 PM: Non-Select Division IV: 3. DeQuincy vs. 2. Logansport McMurry Park Field 41



Wednesday May 10th:

2:00 PM: Non-Select Division III: 1. Kinder vs. 5. Berwick McMurry Park Field 40

2:00 PM: Non-Select Division III: 2. South Beauregard vs. 3. Doyle McMurry Park Field 41

5:00 PM: Select Division II: 1. St. Louis Catholic vs. 5. Vanderbilt Catholic McMurry Park Field 40



Thursday May 11th:

11:00 AM: Non-Select Division II: 7. Iowa vs. 6. North DeSoto McMurry Park Field 41

5:00 PM: Non-Select Division I: 2. Barbe vs. 3. Sulphur McMurry Park Field 41

5:00 PM: Non-Select Division I: 4. Sam Houston vs. 1. West Monroe McMurry Park Field 40



Potential State Championship Games:

Friday May 12th:

11:00 AM: Non-Select Division V Field 41 Winners of 3. Pitkin vs. 7. Weston and 1. Choudrant vs. 5. Anacoco

2:00 PM: Non-Select Division IV Field 41 Winners of 3. DeQuincy vs. 2. Logansport and 1. Oak Grove vs. 12. Mangham

5:00 PM: Non-Select Division III Field 41 Winners of 1. Kinder vs. 5. Berwick and 2. South Beauregard vs. 3. Doyle



Saturday May 13th:

2:00 PM: Select Division II Field 40 Winners of 1. St. Louis Catholic vs. 5. Vanderbilt Catholic and 3. St. Thomas More vs. TBA

2:00 PM: Non-Select Division II Field 41 Winners of 7. Iowa vs. 6. North DeSoto and 4. Eunice vs. 8. Lakeshore

5:00 PM: Non-Select Division I Field 41 Winners of 2. Barbe vs. 3. Sulphur and 4. Sam Houston vs. 1. West Monroe



