SWLA Arrest Report - May 7, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report from May 7, 2023.

Harry Lee Pendleton III, 18, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons (2 charges); flight from an officer; aggravated property damage.

Chelsey Brionna Ned, 19, DeQuincy: Resisting an officer; aggravated assault; reckless operation.

Shadmon Nahshun Sibley, 43, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; disturbing the peace; obstruction of justice.

David Van Doyle, 58, Starks: Illegal use of weapons; aggravated battery; aggravated assault.

Morgan Leigh Richard, 29, Lake Charles: Terrorizing; theft under $1,000.

David James Normand, 60, Pineville: Solicitation on a highway; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Taylor Renae Dunn, 26, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Kevin Andrew Napaluch, 31, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Dyllan Micheal Villa, 22, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery (2 charges).

Erin Lindsey Caples, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $5,000; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

