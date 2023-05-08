SWLA Arrest Report - May 7, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report from May 7, 2023.
Harry Lee Pendleton III, 18, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons (2 charges); flight from an officer; aggravated property damage.
Chelsey Brionna Ned, 19, DeQuincy: Resisting an officer; aggravated assault; reckless operation.
Shadmon Nahshun Sibley, 43, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; disturbing the peace; obstruction of justice.
David Van Doyle, 58, Starks: Illegal use of weapons; aggravated battery; aggravated assault.
Morgan Leigh Richard, 29, Lake Charles: Terrorizing; theft under $1,000.
David James Normand, 60, Pineville: Solicitation on a highway; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Taylor Renae Dunn, 26, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.
Kevin Andrew Napaluch, 31, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Dyllan Micheal Villa, 22, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery (2 charges).
Erin Lindsey Caples, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $5,000; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
