Starks man accused of shooting 14-year-old girl in back of head as she was playing hide-and-seek

By Patrick Deaville
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Starks, LA (KPLC) - A Starks man has been arrested after being accused of shooting a 14-year-old girl in the back of her head, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies were called out to a home in Starks early in the morning on May 7, in reference to a shooting. When deputies arrived they say they found the girl with a gunshot wound to the back of her head.

Upon investigating the incident, detectives say that several juveniles were playing hide and seek in the area and were hiding on the neighbor’s property. When detectives spoke with the property owner, David V. Doyle, 58, he says he saw shadows outside his home, went inside, and got his firearm. Detectives say Doyle told them that when he went back outside he saw people running away from his property and began shooting at them, unknowingly hitting the girl.

The girl was admitted to a local hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Doyle was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for aggravated battery, 4 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, and the illegal discharge of a firearm. His bond is still pending.

