Southland Conference Softball Tournament set to start in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Southland Conference Softball Tournament is coming to Lake Charles as it will run from May 9-12.

The Cowgirls this past week took the regular season conference title outright with three wins against Houston Christian, and with the title they received the only bye in the tournament.

Six teams will be in action for the first day of the tournament on Tuesday, and McNeese will either play No. 4 seeded Lamar or No. 5 seeded Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Wednesday at 11 am.

The tournament is formatted as a double elimination tournament, which means that the team that makes it through the losers bracket would have to win two games in the championship to win the tournament title.

The championship game is set for May 12 at 12 pm and will be broadcasted on ESPN+.

