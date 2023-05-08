50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Southland Conference Softball Tournament set to start in Lake Charles

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
By Justin Margolius
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Southland Conference Softball Tournament is coming to Lake Charles as it will run from May 9-12.

The Cowgirls this past week took the regular season conference title outright with three wins against Houston Christian, and with the title they received the only bye in the tournament.

Six teams will be in action for the first day of the tournament on Tuesday, and McNeese will either play No. 4 seeded Lamar or No. 5 seeded Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Wednesday at 11 am.

The tournament is formatted as a double elimination tournament, which means that the team that makes it through the losers bracket would have to win two games in the championship to win the tournament title.

The championship game is set for May 12 at 12 pm and will be broadcasted on ESPN+.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LCPD: Shots fired at Civic Center, suspect in custody
Two arrested in shooting at Louisiana Pirate Festival
Testimony continues in the Lori Daybell Vallow murder trial.
DAILY AUDIO & TWITTER FEED: Vallow Daybell trial
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Viral video catches huge gator crossing road in Lake Charles
Entergy looking to expand solar footprint throughout Louisiana; But how will this impact your...
Entergy Louisiana customers to receive $36M in refunds
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana
Cases of deadly fungus found in Louisiana

Latest News

McNeese Baseball holds Senior Day before final game against Lamar
McNeese Baseball holds Senior Day before final game against Lamar
LSU Softball
No. 15 LSU wins series over No. 11 Georgia; earns No. 6 seed in SEC Tourney
LSU pitcher Christian Little (99)
No. 1 LSU drops first SEC series of season with run-rule loss to Auburn in Game 3
LSU Baseball
No. 1 LSU falls to Auburn in Game 2