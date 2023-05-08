Outdoor Report with Hal McMillin - May 8, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hal McMillin joined us this morning to give an update on bird migrations, squirrel season, and local fishing.

Migrations

There are still a lot of birds traveling back up north across the Gulf of Mexico for the spring and summer. That means a lot of bird watchers are out and about as some refuges are conducting bans which helps where the birds migrate to and from. During a ban the birds a caught, aged, and released in order to record data about them.

Squirrel Season

We’re currently in Spring-Summer squirrel season which runs through May 28. The limit is 3 squirrels.

As a safety note, Hal says to make sure you’re watching out for snakes while you’re hunting. A lot of times a person might be out looking up at trees for the squirrels and not paying attention to where they are stepping.

Fishing

It’s the prime time for salt-water fishing right now. Wind is always a major factor when you’re fishing so it’s best to break out the fishing rods when the wind is nice and calm. Live shrimp for speckled trout seems to be the best bait at the moment.

Both Toledo Bend and Lacassine are still great fishing spots right now. White perch are still biting at Toledo Bend and Lacassine is also still going well if you can avoid the wind. Lacassine and Calcasieu Point are also good spots for bank fishing right now.

Hal says it’s a great time for flounders as they like to move up, often into areas right around the casinos. And a tip for cleaning flounder: use a wire brush to clean them, filet them down the middle, and put a little crab and shrimp stuffing in there.

