No. 15 LSU wins series over No. 11 Georgia; earns No. 6 seed in SEC Tourney

LSU Softball
LSU Softball(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 15 LSU softball team was able to bounce back from a loss in game one to win both games of a doubleheader on Sunday, May 7, to beat No. 11 Georgia in the final series of the regular season.

The Tigers (40-14, 13, 11 SEC) run-ruled the Bulldogs (39-12, 16-7 SEC), 9-1, in six innings in the final game. They edged the Bulldogs, 2-1, in the second game of the series after falling 3-1 in the first game Friday.

LSU pitcher Ali Kilponen, designated hitter Georgia Clark, and head coach Beth Torina talk about winning the 3-game series against the Bulldogs.

“It was an incredible senior day,” said head coach Beth Torina. “To see a couple of seniors in Ali Kilponen and Georgia Clark have the day they had today was awesome. It was a great way to end the five years they’ve spent here at LSU.”

CLICK HERE for more.

LSU will next travel to Fayetteville, Ark. for the SEC Tournament, which starts on Wednesday, May 10. The Tigers earned the No. 6 seed in the tournament. They will face Ole Miss at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

CLICK HERE for more on the SEC Tournament.

